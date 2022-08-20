India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A dominant Indian side will be aiming to seal the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the second encounter of the three-match affair. The match is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, at the Harare Sports Club.

India was ruthless in their second 10-wicket triumph of the year. Zimbabwe could not match up with the sheer quality and intensity of the Indian side. The opening game was shaped up by Deepak Chahar’s probing spell that obliterated the Zimbabwe batters. The all-rounder finished with figures of 3 for 27 as Zimbabwe were eventually bowled out for 187 runs.

The Indian openers then clobbered the Zimbabwe bowling unit to stitch up a magnificent opening stand. Shubman Gill (82) and Shikhar Dhawan (81) had a ball chasing a mediocre target and handed Zimbabwe their 13th consecutive defeat against Team India.

India might just rotate their squad to give opportunities to the rest of the players on the bench. Skipper KL Rahul might just open the innings as he desperately needs to clear the cobwebs after being sidelined due to his injury.

Will Sikandar Raza and his men script a historic comeback against a top-notch Indian side? Let’s find out on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the second ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) second ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) second ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

