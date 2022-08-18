India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ZIM first ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

KL Rahul is set to make a return to the international circuit as Team India take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. Rahul will also be seen leading India against Zimbabwe in the ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan was initially announced as India’s skipper for the series but Rahul’s inclusion later forced the team management to make a change to the captaincy.

The opening ODI match between India and Zimbabwe is scheduled to be played on August 18 at the Harare Sports Club.

In absence of big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, a lot will depend on Rahul and his leadership skills. Though Rahul does not have a good track record as India captain and he will be determined to pull off a good show against Zimbabwe. Apart from his leadership skills, all eyes will be on his batting also. A sublime batting against Zimbabwe will give him much-needed confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of Thursday’s first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 18, Thursday.

Where will the first ODI match India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the first ODI match India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) first ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) first ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

