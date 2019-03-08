India Wear Camouflaged Caps at Ranchi ODI in Tribute to Armed Forces

Loading...
MS Dhoni, himself a Lt. Col. with the Territorial Army, presented the caps to each member of the team and management ahead of the ODI at his home ground of Ranchi. It was also announced that the Indian cricket team will wear camouflaged caps to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces at least once every year.
The Board of Control of India took to Twitter to make the announcement.
#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019
And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi
Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, also said at the toss that the whole of the team will donate their match fees of the game to the National Defence Fund and further urged everyone in the nation to help the families of the army in every way that they can.
"Yes, it is a special cap. It is to pay respect to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and their families. All the players in the team have decided to donate their match fees of this game to the National Defence Fund," Kohli said.
"I, as the captain of the team would urge everyone in the country to do the same, and help in the education and well-being of the families and children of those who lost their lives in the attack. So, yes, it is a special cap and is going to be a very special game."
India currently lead the five-match series against Australia 2-0. A win in Ranchi will give them an unassailable lead.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 1:53 PM IST