India Wear Camouflaged Caps at Ranchi ODI in Tribute to Armed Forces

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/BCCI)

In a remarkable gesture, the Indian cricket team will be wearing camouflaged army caps in the third One-Day International against Australia to pay tribute to the CRPF jawans who died in Pulwama terror attack two weeks back and the armed forces.

MS Dhoni, himself a Lt. Col. with the Territorial Army, presented the caps to each member of the team and management ahead of the ODI at his home ground of Ranchi. It was also announced that the Indian cricket team will wear camouflaged caps to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces at least once every year.

The Board of Control of India took to Twitter to make the announcement.




Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, also said at the toss that the whole of the team will donate their match fees of the game to the National Defence Fund and further urged everyone in the nation to help the families of the army in every way that they can.

"Yes, it is a special cap. It is to pay respect to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and their families. All the players in the team have decided to donate their match fees of this game to the National Defence Fund," Kohli said.

"I, as the captain of the team would urge everyone in the country to do the same, and help in the education and well-being of the families and children of those who lost their lives in the attack. So, yes, it is a special cap and is going to be a very special game."

India currently lead the five-match series against Australia 2-0. A win in Ranchi will give them an unassailable lead.
camouflage army caps India vs Australia India vs Australia 2019 virat kohli
First Published: March 8, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
