‘India Will Score 350-plus, Dismiss 4 Opposition Batters’: Former Opener’s Massive Prediction Ahead of Day 2

Team India showcased a terrific batting show on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. The duo of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul formed a 117-run opening run stand after opting to bat at the SuperSport Park. The hosts posted 272 for 3 at stumps with the India vice-captain scoring an unbeaten 122. His opening partner played a 60-run knock while Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 40 not out.

Besides Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dismissed for a golden duck off Lungi Ngidi’s bowling, all other batters contributed well as India dominated throughout the first day. Ahead of the second day’s play, former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted the tourists would score more than 350 runs in the first innings.

In his latest YouTube video, Chopra said, “I feel India will score more than 350 runs. Well done, this is phenomenal.”

“After that, I feel Shardul and Ashwin will together score more than 40 runs. Yes, Shardul Thakur is playing, which means India has gone in with four fast bowlers. Slightly brave decision but might just work in the end because now you have bowlers who can take 20 wickets,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also predicted that South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will pick at least two wickets on the second day while India, if they get bowled out, would dismiss four opposition batters before stumps.

“Kagiso Rabada to pick 2 wickets. The first day was not that good. They didn’t pick up too many wickets but I feel he will win the deal on the second day.

“Last but not the least, I feel India will dismiss four opposition batters by end of play on the second day. The conditions might become a little favourable for batting but I feel the Indian bowling is much better than the opposition bowling,” Chopra added.

The duo of Rahul and Rahane will resume the Indian innings at 272/3 on Monday in Centurion and will hope to consolidate their position further in the game.

