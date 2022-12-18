'India Will Still Be Looking at Ashwin and Jadeja'-Former Cricketer's Not So Encouraging Statement for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav went onto pick five wickets as he marked a successful comeback into the Indian Test team in Chattogram. With such performance, he played his part to the full as India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Evenually, Kuldeep was awarded man of the match for picking up a fifer in the first and three in the second innings.

Earlier, he scalped two of the remaining four batters while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took one wicket each.

Kuldeep, who cherished an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, added three more wickets in the second Bangladesh innings to finish with match figures of 8 for 113.

“I love bowling with Kookaburra balls, it gives me better grip and control, compared to the SG ball," said Kuldeep after the win. “If I were not playing cricket, it would have been very challenging but I have played a lot of white-ball matches. I have played IPL and with red ball India A matched, so my rhythm was set.

“I could bowl with aggressive approach and in this rhythm, you need to make extra effort and it takes a toll on body," he said.

Although, Kuldeep sounded confident, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif said India will continue to field Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin in the side when Australia come calling earlier next year.

“He was hurt when he was with KKR. He was emotional but made a brilliant comeback. The run of couple of years where he wasn’t getting a place in the Test team, his white-ball performance wasn’t up to the mark and he never really got any support. This Man of the Match trophy will hold a great place in his career now. Because India will still be looking at Ashwin and Jadeja. His place is still not certain in the Indian team. Against Australia if India play two spinners. Jadeja and Ashwin will still be the choices. He is still the third spinner so the challenge is still there. What he needs to do is to make the most of the chances he gets. That five-wicket haul in the first innings on this pitch was huge. It showed class,” he told Sony.

