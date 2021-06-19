‘India Will Think of Playing Another Batsman And Drop One Spinner Because of Weather’

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar thinks that the inclement weather may force India cricket team management to make a late change in their Playing 11 which they have already announced for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. India have included two spinners and three pacers with six specialist batters including wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

However, the opening day of the contest was wiped out by rain and Gavaskar is of the opinion that the conditions might suit New Zealand pacers and so India will be better off playing an extra batter and drop one spinner from their eleven.

Gavaskar says that India may have confirmed his XI in advance but they can still scratch that and change it before the toss.

“… they might have announced the team yesterday, [but] nothing is finalized until the captains share the sheets with each other during the toss," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak. “So, you can change the team till the very last moment. As a captain, when I used to be confused between playing a spinner or an extra batsman, I used to see the opposition’s eleven and scratch and change the team on my paper just before the toss. So, the eleven can be changed any time before the toss."

Gavaskar suggested that Pant, who bats at No. 6, can drop down a spot and in his place, another batter can be inserted.

“So I feel like maybe they’ll think of playing another batsman because of the weather. Because these conditions are suitable for New Zealand fast bowlers so Rishabh Pant is at six, he might shift to seven and an extra batsman might play. Seeing this weather, one spinner might be dropped," Gavaskar opined.

The forecast for Day 2 is slightly better than the opening day and Gavaskar thinks that the grass on the pitch means the team winning the toss will field first.

“Yes, that will be the thinking of both the captains. It has been raining since yesterday so the groundsmen haven’t got the chance to trim the grass and roll the pitch. There will definitely be some grass then. That’s why I feel that as both India and New Zealand have brilliant new-ball attacks, they’ll want to safeguard their own batters and field first (if they win the toss). If they can pick up 3-4 wickets in the first hour, the match will be in their control," Gavaskar said.

