India Will Want to Win WTC Final for the Thousands Suffering Due to COVID-19: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop said the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be ‘huge’ for India skipper Virat Kohli, who is yet to win an ICC tournament as captain.

India Announce 15-Member Squad for WTC Final: Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal Left Out

Speaking at a press conference organised by Star Sports, Bishop said the game will be big for India especially given the backdrop of the COVID-19 induced sufferings in the country.

Sachin Tendulkar Calls for World Cup in Tests to Be Held Every Four Years

“It will be huge for Virat. He has led from the front, which is one of the important things for a good captain. He is a batsman who is at the top of his game along with Kane, his opposite number and one or two other guys who are around the cricketing circle, but it’s a small group," he said.

“Virat has got a lot to play for because we have to remember what India is going through beyond the boundary, with the pandemic, the things that have happened there in the last couple of months.

“So, when players talk of playing for a country, if ever there was a subsequent meaning to it, it’s now for India to play for the thousands and millions back at home who have been suffering.

“So, you’ve got two contrasting narratives there. But I think Virat would badly want it because for all the good work that he has done. The belief in his fast bowlers, changing the dynamics and the positivity, taking it to another level. To have that trophy in that cabinet for himself, for his team and his country, you can’t substitute that."

Catch all the action from the ICC World Test Championship Final LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar VIP from June 18-22nd, 2021, 2.00 PM onwards.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here