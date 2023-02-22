'India Will Win 4-0, Even if it was a 10-Match Series..' Harbhajan Singh's Brutal Take on Australia

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has no doubt that the Indian cricket team are going to whitewash Australia 4-0 in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Harbhajan feels that even if the series was a 10-match affair, India would have won it given how one-sided affairs the past two Test matches in Nagpur and Delhi have been.

Coming into the four-match contest, Australia were the number 1 ranked Test team, and many expected them to challenge India’s supremacy in red-ball cricket at home, but that hasn’t been the case.

Criticising just how poor Australia have been so far, Harbhajan speaking to Sports Tak said that the current team looks like a shadow of its former self.

“Australia practised against Ravichandran Ashwin’s duplicate, but I feel the Australian team itself is a duplicate one. Their mindset is such that they are only focusing on negative things," said the legendary spinner.

He continued, “They created so much confusion that they lost the game even before the first ball was bowled. It doesn’t seem like they have done any preparation for this tour. Looking at their performance, I think the only thing they practised was getting out."

The 42-year-old further claimed that even if the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy comprised of 10 matches, the home side could have won all 10 games thus highlighting how poor Australia have performed so far.

“I do not doubt that India will win 4-0. Even if it was a 10-match series, India would beat Australia 10-0 because this Australian team doesn’t have any firepower. If there is something on the pitch, they throw their wickets from the dressing room itself," added Harbhajan.

Even though the visitors had many big names missing in the past two games, including the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, they were still completely outplayed by Rohit Sharma’s men.

Skipper Pat Cummins has travelled back to Australia due to family issues, and in his place, Steve Smith could be seen captaining the visiting side as per reports. Ash Agar has also been released from the squad, while Green is likely to feature in the third Test in Indore.

