'India Will Win'-Staunch Critic Michael Vaughan Gives Predictions Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has tipped hosts India to beat Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy which begins on February 9. Vaughan, who had been a dire critic of the Indian team, of late has been lauding team’s performances in white ball cricket. He had taken potshots at Rohit Sharma led Indian team for their ‘defensive’ approach against England in the semi-final of 2022 T20 World Cup. However, he was the first person to laud the team after they started to win big against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

In a recently concluded home series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Team India batters showed how ultra-aggressive they can become with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill slamming double hundreds. With the Border Gavaskar Trophy just around the corner, Vaughan’s prediction in India’s favour is nothing surprising as he is among those who feel India will dish out rank turners which mean Sharma and his men will win with ease.

“India will win,” he replied when a fan asked him the predictions of BGT.

India will win .. 👍 https://t.co/LDCYph1WLu— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 4, 2023

Staunch Critic Lauds Men In Blue For ‘Playing One Day Game The Modern Way’

Earlier India broke all records as they went on to beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 317 runs in the third and final ODI match in Thiruvananthapuram. This also meant that India completed a series sweep over the hapless visitor after leading the series 2-0. Meanwhile, the way India beat the visitors, it was nothing short of a statement. To be very precise, it was a turnaround for the Men in Blue who were beaten by Bangladesh just a month ago.

Nevertheless, a month later, it was Rohit Sharma and his men who were doing all the winning. They even broke records on the way to massive win against Sri Lanka. 317 to be precise. This was the highest victory margin in limited over cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan drove home the same point as he lauded the Indian team for playing aggressive cricket. One of the critics of India’s defensive approach in T20 cricket, Vaughan had called for sweeping changes in India’s white-ball strategies.

“Good to see India playing the one day game the modern way .. They have all the tools & skills to be the best if they commit to being aggressive with Bat & ball,” he had tweeted after the match.

