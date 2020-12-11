- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
India Wins Toss, Bats In Day-night Tour Match Vs Australia A
With India captain Virat Kohli sitting out the daynight tour match against Australia A, standin skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss Friday and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
- Associated Press
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
SYDNEY: With India captain Virat Kohli sitting out the day-night tour match against Australia A, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss Friday and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
FOR LIVE CRICKET SCORE FOLLOW HERE: Australia A vs Indians, Tour Match, Day 1 Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Quick Scorecard, Live Updates
The day-night match which ends Sunday is being played with a pink ball to simulate conditions expected at the series-opening test next week at the Adelaide Oval, also a day-night match.
Many of India’s players do not have experience of playing with the pink ball, having played just one test against Bangladesh under the day-night conditions. That match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in January was won by India by an innings and 46 runs
India-Australia tests will also be played at Melbourne beginning Dec. 26 and in Sydney and Brisbane in January.
Four members of Australias test squad are playing in the tour match opening bat Joe Burns, allrounder Cameron Green, pace bowler Sean Abbott and legspinner Mitchell Swepson.
Due to an improvement in coronavirus infections in New South Wales state, the SCG will not have a capped attendance.
The teams have already played three-match series in the one-day international and Twenty20 formats, with Australia winning the ODI series 2-1 and India winning the T20 contest by the same margin.
___
Lineups:
Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitch Swepson, Harry Conway.
India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
