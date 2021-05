India Women Contracts: Harmanpreet, Mandhana in Grade A, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma in Grade B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Annual Player Contracts for the India Women team for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. The contracts are divided into three categories – Grade A (Rs 50 lakh), Grade B (Rs 30 lakh) and Grade C (Rs 10 lakh). Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav are in Grade A, as they were last year.

One-Day International captain Mithali Raj and senior bowler Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from T20Is, are in Grade B. Teen sensation Shafali Verma has been promoted from Grade C to Grade B. Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad too have been moved from Grade C to Grade B.

Ekta Bisht, Veda Krishnamurthy, D Hemalatha and Anuja Patil, who had contracts in the last season, have been left out this time. Richa Ghosh, who played the T20 World Cup in Australia last year where India were runner-ups, has a contract for the first time as BCCI pruned the list from 22 to 19.

India had a change of coach recently, with Ramesh Powar replacing WV Raman. The Indian team’s next assignment will be an all-format tour to England next month.

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav.

Grade B: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues

Grade C: Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh

