CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'India Women Cricketers to Get 2020 WC Prize Money This Week, Delay Due to COVID Situation'

'India Women Cricketers to Get 2020 WC Prize Money This Week, Delay Due to COVID Situation'

'India Women Cricketers to Get 2020 WC Prize Money This Week, Delay Due to COVID Situation'

Indian women cricketers, who made the finals of last year's World T20 in Australia, will receive their share from the USD 500,000 prize money by the end of this week

  • PTI
  • Updated: May 23, 2021, 6:23 PM IST

The Indian women cricketers, who made the finals of last year’s World T20 in Australia, will receive their share from the USD 500,000 prize money by the end of this week, a senior BCCI official said on Sunday after it came to light that they are yet to be paid.

India Women Yet to Receive 2020 WC Prize Money, FICA CEO Urges Players to Form Association: Report

A report in the UK’s ‘Telegraph’ newspaper quoted an official from the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) as saying that the BCCI is yet to disburse the runner-up prize money of the global event, which was held in February-March last year.

Had Cough Syrup Without Consulting Physio, Dad & I Responsible for it: Prithvi Shaw on Eight-month Ban

India were led by Harmanpreet Kaur at the marquee event, where they lost to Australia in the final. “The members of the Indian women’s cricket team will be getting the share of their prize money by the end of this week. The transactions have been processed and I am expecting that they will receive their share very soon,” the senior board functionary told PTI.

Asked about the delay, he said: “We received the prize money amount late last year.”

The processing of players’ payments in BCCI does take around three to four months for all teams (across age groups).

However, since last year, the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai have remained shut due to the COVID-19 situation across the country leading to delay in payments all across.

“It’s not just one payment for women. Whether it’s the central contract of the men’s team, international match fees, domestic fees of men and women, everything is taking a bit of time because of the prevailing situation,” a former BCCI office-bearer, still associated with a state unit, said.

He further informed: “Even before the COVID situation worsened, the domestic season would end in March and the complete payments were only cleared by September. So, in this case you need to check when did BCCI receive the payments. If they received just after the tournament, then it’s a delay but processing does take some time. And to the best of my knowledge, it’s the same for both men and women.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches