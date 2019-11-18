India Women Defend 50 Against West Indies, Extend Series Lead to 4-0

A combined bowling effort by the Indian women’s team helped them win a thrilling contest at the Providence and in the process register a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against West Indies. The fourth game of series was a rain affected one and was reduced to a nine overs a side.
India eventually put in an incredible performance and defended a total of 50 runs and won the game by five runs.
Batting first, India had a task on their hands and had to throw the kitchen sink from the word go. The likes of Shafali Verma (7), Jemimah Rodrigues (6) and Harmanpreet Kaur (6) failed to get a move on and departed cheaply.
The trend continued for the rest of the batting line-up as well as only Pooja Vastrakar (10) had a score in double digits as India managed 50/7 in their 9 overs.
For the hosts Hayley Matthews picked three wickets while Afy Fletcher and Sheneta Grimmond finished with two apiece.
After the break Deepti Sharma drew first blood for the bowlers as she cleaned up Chedean Nation for 3. Matthews and Chinelle Henry then started to build before the opener was dismissed by Anuja Patil for 11.
Radha Yadav castled Henry for 11 a short while later and the West Indies were 3/31, and could smell victory.
Some sharp fielding then by Veda Krishnamurthy and Patil helped run out Natasha McLean (10) with the hosts needed another 10 runs of four deliveries.
Shemaine Campbelle and Grimmond gave it all they had, but while Campbelle remained unbeaten Grimmond was sent back by Patil and West Indies could muster up only 45 for the loss of 5 wickets in their chase.
India, with this five-run win, now lead the five-match series 4-0.
