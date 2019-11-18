Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India Women Defend 50 Against West Indies, Extend Series Lead to 4-0

India, with this five-run win, now lead the five-match series 4-0.

Cricketnext Staff |November 18, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
India Women Defend 50 Against West Indies, Extend Series Lead to 4-0

A combined bowling effort by the Indian women’s team helped them win a thrilling contest at the Providence and in the process register a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against West Indies. The fourth game of series was a rain affected one and was reduced to a nine overs a side.

India eventually put in an incredible performance and defended a total of 50 runs and won the game by five runs.

Batting first, India had a task on their hands and had to throw the kitchen sink from the word go. The likes of Shafali Verma (7), Jemimah Rodrigues (6) and Harmanpreet Kaur (6) failed to get a move on and departed cheaply.

The trend continued for the rest of the batting line-up as well as only Pooja Vastrakar (10) had a score in double digits as India managed 50/7 in their 9 overs.

For the hosts Hayley Matthews picked three wickets while Afy Fletcher and Sheneta Grimmond finished with two apiece.

After the break Deepti Sharma drew first blood for the bowlers as she cleaned up Chedean Nation for 3. Matthews and Chinelle Henry then started to build before the opener was dismissed by Anuja Patil for 11.

Radha Yadav castled Henry for 11 a short while later and the West Indies were 3/31, and could smell victory.

Some sharp fielding then by Veda Krishnamurthy and Patil helped run out Natasha McLean (10) with the hosts needed another 10 runs of four deliveries.

Shemaine Campbelle and Grimmond gave it all they had, but while Campbelle remained unbeaten Grimmond was sent back by Patil and West Indies could muster up only 45 for the loss of 5 wickets in their chase.

India, with this five-run win, now lead the five-match series 4-0.

Anuja PatilDeepti SharmaIndia Women vs West Indies WomenShafali Verma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more