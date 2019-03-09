India Women Fail to Score 3 in Final Over, England Complete Whitewash

Loading...
Needing just three runs from the final over in the 120-run chase, the home side managed just one run from Kate Cross’ over and lost two wickets in the process.
Bharati Fulmali failed to pierce the in-field for the first three balls of the over. But when she managed to connect the fourth delivery, she gave a straightforward catch to to Anya Shrubsole at mid off.
The next batsman, Anuja Patil went for a heave on the fifth delivery and ended up getting stumped.
With three needed off the final delivery, Shikha Pandey sliced the ball towards point but couldn’t go past the fielder and India could only get one run, that resulted in the one-run loss.
While these extraordinary events unfolded, Mithali Raj, who was well-set on 30 and managed to bring the game within touching distance, watched helplessly from the non-striker’s end.
At the start of the chase, India suffered an early setback, with Harleen Deol getting caught at mid on and Jemimah Rodrigues falling prey to Linsey Smith.
But at the other end, Mandhana continued to capitalize on the loose deliveries and brought up her fifty in 32 balls. Later in the innings she got good support from Raj who kept the scoreboard ticking.
But Mandhana failed to negate a straight delivery from Laura Marsh and ended up chopping the ball on to the stumps.
This is where the chase started doing downhill for the Indians.
All this while, India’s senior-most batsman, Raj, kept the chase in check striking two boundaries in the 18th over, followed by one in the 19th to bring the equation down to three from the final over.
Bating first, England got off to a flying start, with in-form Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont taking the attack to the Indian bowlers.
The openers added 51 runs for the first wicket and the visitors very based for a high score.
The end of the powerplay allowed Anuja Patil to bowl attacking lengths and Wyatt ended up playing playing a false shot and was dismissed for 24.
Natalie Sciver and Beaumont were dismissed in quick succession, with Poonam Yadav and Patil accounting for their wickets. Heather Knight soon followed, getting stumped trying to go after the left-arm spinner.
Tidy bowling from the spinners in the latter overs, along with Harleen Deol’s double helped the hosts restrict England to 119 for six, which eventually proved to sufficient in the end.
First Published: March 9, 2019, 2:31 PM IST