India Women In England 2021: Pedigree In Batting, Depth In Bowling & A Young T20I Sensation

India named a strong 21-member squad for the seven-match tour of the Women’s Team in England starting mid June. The squad comprised 18 members for the one-off Test in Bristol and the three ODIs and 17 members (with many overlaps) for the three-match T20I series. The biggest story was the inclusion of 17-year old Shafali Verma in the Test and ODI squads. She has already represented India in 22 T20Is but this was her maiden call to the 50-over and Test formats for India.

We look at some of the stand out players and others who have made a comeback.

India Women’s Tour of England: Shafali Verma Gets Maiden ODI Call Up, Shikha Pandey Returns

SHAFALI VERMA GETS A MAIDEN CALL TO THE ODI & TEST SQUADS

The young sensation is a destructive opening batsman for India with her strike rate of 148.31 the standout characteristic of her T20I career. She has scored 617 runs in 22 innings at an average of 29.38 at the top of the order. She was the highest scorer of the T20I series against South Africa aggregating 130 runs in the three matches at a strike rate of 156.63. Shafali’s ability to hit boundaries gives her the X-factor in the powerplay – she hammered 15 fours and 8 sixes against South Africa.

Shafali was also the highest run-getter for India in the World T20 in Australia in 2020 where she scored 163 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 158.25 playing a pivotal role with the bat in taking India to the final.

RAJ, KAUR & MANDHANA MADE NUCLEUS OF STRONG BATTING UNIT

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian Women Test and ODI squads, is the highest scorer in the 50-over format in history. In a 22-year career, she has scored 7098 runs in 193 innings at a brilliant average of 51.06 with 7 hundreds and 55 fifties. She has been in fine form since 2017 with an average of 56.36 in ODI cricket but has largely played the role of an anchor as her strike rate of 67.88 indicates.

Raj has just played 10 Tests (the Indian Women’s Team does not play many Test matches) but has an impressive record scoring 663 runs at an average of 51. Her highest score of 214 – her only hundred in the format – came against England in Taunton back in 2002.

Smriti Mandhana is the playmaker for India in limited overs cricket and has an aggregate of 2172 runs in 56 ODIs at an average of 42.58 with 4 hundreds. She has been in sensational form since 2017 scoring 1471 runs in 33 innings at an average of 52.53 and significantly strike rate of 92.8 in the format. Mandhana recorded a splendid hundred against the West Indies at the World Cup in 2017 in Taunton – which is one of the venues for the ODI series.

Mandhana is also the highest scorer in the world in T20I cricket with 1358 runs in 49 innings at a strike rate of 130.07 since 2018.

T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the most capped Indian batter in the format and has scored 2186 runs in 114 matches with a hundred and six fifties. She registered a stunning 51-ball 103 against New Zealand at Providence in the World T20 in 2018. Kaur provides the impetus in the middle overs and death batting in the middle order for India.

She has also played more than 100 ODIs for India and has an average of 35.66 in the format. Her most majestic knock came against Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup in England when she blasted an unbeaten 171 off 115 deliveries at Derby.

The ODI squad also boasts of Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut who hold the record for the highest partnership in the format’s history – the pair put together 320 for the opening wicket against Ireland at Potchefstroom – incidentally – on this very day four years ago in 2017!

GOSWAMI & THE SPIN BARRAGE

Jhulan Goswami will lead the pace attack in the one-off Test and ODI series. Goswami is the leading wicket-taker in ODI history with 233 wickets in 185 innings at an average of 21.33 and strike rate of 38.9.

Slow left-arm orthodox, Ekta Bisht, who was dropped for the limited over home series against South Africa, has earned a recall to all the three squads for England. Bisht has picked 96 wickets in 61 ODIs at an impressive average of 21.07 and is a wicket-taker for India in the format.

Leg break and googly specialist, Poonam Yadav will be India’s trump card with the ball in the shortest format. Yadav has picked 95 wickets in 68 matches at an excellent average of 14.52 and strike rate of 15.4. She is also very restrictive with an economy rate of just 5.65 in T20I cricket.

THE TWO MAIN ALL-ROUNDERS

Seam bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey and off spinner Deepti Sharma will be the two big all-rounders across the three formats. Sharma has picked 54 wickets in 51 T20I matches and is also a useful middle order batter. She has a better record as an ODI batter with an average of 39.15 in the format.

Veteran right-arm medium Shikha Pandey has 73 wickets in ODIs and 36 in T20Is. Her best figures in the 50-over format (4-18) came against England in Mumbai in 2019.

THE SURPRISE UNCAPPED CHOICE

Indrani Roy was the surprise selection in all three squads to England. Roy is a 23-year old wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand but is yet to represent India in any format. She was the highest run scorer in the Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21 aggregating 456 runs at an average of 76 and strike rate of 86.52.

Another interesting selection was the recall of off break all-rounder Sneh Rana. Rana has played 12 internationals for India but last represented the country back in 2016. She also performed admirably in the Senior One Day Trophy taking 18 wickets at an average of 12.66 while also showing her hitting prowess in the middle order hammering 160 runs at a strike rate of 123.07.

