India Women Squad against Australia Women: Probable Playing 11s for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

India Women and Australia Women will have a go at each other in the semi-final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on February 23 at the Newlands in Cape Town. The two teams are heading into the playoffs following a phenomenal performance in the league round.

Australia Women have not lost even a single match in the competition so far as they are at the top of the Group A points table with eight points to their name.

The team played the last group game without the ace batter Alyssa Healy. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has recovered from her minor injury and will play the game on Thursday. Thus, the team will have all players available for selection for the knockout tie.

As far as India Women are concerned, they also do not have any injury scares in the team.

Thus, the Women in Blue will also be fielding the same playing XI. India was good in the league round as they won three of their four games. Their only defeat in the competition came against England Women by ten wickets.

India Women vs Australia Women predicted playing XI:

India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur©, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women vs Australia Women squads:

India Women’s squad: Richa Ghosh (w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

Australia Women squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Grace Harris

Get the latest Cricket News here