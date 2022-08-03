India Women Squad Against Barbados Women: Probable Playing 11s for Commonwealth Games 2022 Match

In a must-win Group-A fixture, India Women will take on Barbados Women in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 3. Both sides will be vying for a berth in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The teams are locked on two points after registering a win and a loss in the group stage. World Champions Australia has qualified for the knockout stage while Pakistan has been eliminated.

Following a crushing three-wicket setback at the hands of Australia, a gutsy Indian squad responded with an impressive eight-wicket triumph in their second game against nemesis Pakistan. Chasing a modest total in a match that was cut short by rain, the Indian batters did not break a sweat in reaching the target, thanks to the brilliance of star opener Smriti Mandhana.

Meanwhile, Barbados could not maintain their winning performance against Australia in their last encounter. They will not be fancied to overcome a well-balanced Indian side when the two sides clash in the eliminator on Wednesday.

India Women (IN-W) vs Barbados Women (BAR-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Barbados Women Predicted Line-up: Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

India Women vs Barbados Women squads:

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Barbados Women Squad: Hayley Matthews (C), Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams

