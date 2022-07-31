India Women Squad Against Pakistan Women: Probable Playing 11s for Commonwealth Games 2022 Match

India versus Pakistan across any sport is a high-octane match and intense affair with both nations wanting to pull off a victory at any cost. In the much anticipated Group-A fixture, India Women will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium. Catch the live action as the match begins at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday, July 31.

The Indian side looks stronger on paper with the likes of ICC player of the year Smrithi Mandhana leading the batting unit. Shafali Verma will be her opening partner while the middle order features the likes of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodriguez. The bowling attack will be headed by the duo of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan side were stunned by Barbados in the opening fixture and faced a 15-run defeat. Bismah Maroof and her side seem to be under severe pressure as they cannot afford to lose another match in the tournament. All-rounder Nida Dhar has been the only player who has shown some glimmer of form from the Pakistan side in the last match against Barbados.

There are high expectations from the match as both the sides will be going all out in a must-win game at the Edgbaston Stadium on Sunday.

India Women (IND) vs Pakistan Women (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Women vs Pakistan Women squads:

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Pakistan Women Squad: Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Mubeena Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem

