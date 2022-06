IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Probable Playing XIs For India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Sri Lankan Women will host Indian Women for a three-match ODI series that will begin on July 1. The first match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. India has already secured the T20I series and will be hoping to triumph in the 50-over format as well.

The Indian team will definitely miss their veteran batter Mithali Raj who has announced her retirement from international cricket. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has a terrific squad with quality players on the bench. The batting will be led by openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The skipper also has been in good form herself. All-rounder Deepti Sharma will provide some much-needed balance to the side. The bowling unit will be led by the duo of Renuka Singh and Poonam Yadav.

The hosts will want to put up a better performance in the ODI series. They will be led by captain Chamari Athapaththu. The return of experienced batter Hansima Karunaratne in the middle order will be a major boost for the Lankans. Ace pacer Inoka Ranaweera has been in hot form and will be hoping to provide crucial breakthroughs for the lions.

Sri Lanka Women (IRE) vs India Women (IND) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Full Squads

Sri Lanka Women squad for ODI series against India Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.

India Women squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol

