India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

The India Women U-19 side will take on the Sri Lankan Women U-19 team in the Super Six fixture of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The match between India women and Sri Lanka women is slated to be played at the Serwes Park in Potchefstroom. The islanders would be hoping for a positive result after two consecutive losses, consisting of a huge 108-run defeat in their last outing against Australia.

The Australia bowlers decimated Sri Lanka batting order, wrapping them up for a total of 51 runs in 13 overs. Nethmi Senarathna was their highest scorer on the day with 11 runs. The Lankans also lost their match against Bangladesh on January 16. Sri Lanka Women U-19 will now be looking for a positive result to avoid their third straight defeat on Sunday.

However, getting the better of this Indian U-19 women’s team would be easier said than done considering their poor form. Hence, the Shafali Verma-led side would favour their chances going into this match.

Ahead of Sunday’s T20I match between the India Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 team; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 match be played?

The ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup match between India Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will take place on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 match be played?

The ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup match between India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time will the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 T20 match begin?

The match between India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 will begin at 5:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 match?

India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 T20 match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 T20 match?

India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India Women U-19 vs Sri Lanka Women U-19 Possible XIs

India women U-19 Predicted Line-up: G-Trisha, Shafali Verma (c), Soniya Mendhiya, Hrishita Niladri Basu, Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu

Sri Lanka women U-19 Predicted Line-up: S Nisansala (wk), Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratne (c), Manudi Nanayakkara, Nethmi Senarathne, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmi Nethranjali, Vihara Sewwandi, Umaya Rathnayake, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shaini, Dulanga Dissanayake

