Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Read more

fruit as Mannat and Sadhu got rid of the New Zealand openers within the first three overs. Coming in at 5/2, Kiwi keeper Izzy Gaze (26 from 22) responded with a counter-attack, which got New Zealand’s innings going.

Just when the White Ferns seemed like they were getting back in the game, India’s hero from the last game, Parshavi Chopra dismissed Gaze. Under Chopra’s lead, India spinners tied down the batting side in the middle overs. Georgia Plimmer (35 from 31) held her own till the 17th over, but after her dismissal, New Zealand could merely get to 107/9.

On the other hand, England defeated Australia in a close finish to set an encounter with India in the finals. With their powerful batting line-up having faltered in posting 99 all out and leaving Australia exactly 100 runs at under a run a ball to win, an intense effort in the field and with the ball somehow defended that modest target.

Player of the match Hannah Baker led the charge, the leg-spinner’s beguiling spell netting her figures of 3/10 off four overs, with skipper Grace Scrivens supporting her with figures of 2/8 off 3.4 overs and getting the last wicket to fall by trapping Maggie Clark in front for a duck.

The low run rate in the chase and Amy Smith’s run-a-ball 26 (three fours) kept Australia in the game, but once Smith holed out to long-off off Josie Groves’ bowling with the score on 77, England had all but set a date with India in Sunday’s final.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here