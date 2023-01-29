India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The first-ever final of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup is set to be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. India and England are scheduled to square off in the historic game on Sunday. India Women U-19 registered a convincing eight-wicket win over New Zealand to reach the finals. India’s opening batter Shweta Sehrawat played a fine unbeaten knock of 61 as India comfortably reached the target with 34 balls to spare. England, on the other hand, got the better of Australia by three runs to book their berth in the summit clash of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

England displayed amazing bowling show to successfully defend a meagre total of 99. England’s Hannah Baker picked up three wickets in the game to earn a thrilling three-run victory for her side.

Ahead of Sunday’s ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final match between India Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final match between India Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 will be played?

The ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final match between India Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 will take place on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final match India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 be played?

The ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final between India Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

What time will the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 begin?

The ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final between India Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 will begin at 5:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 final match?

India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 final match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 final match?

India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 final match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Possible Starting XI:

India Women Under-19 Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England Women Under-19 Predicted Starting Line-up: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here