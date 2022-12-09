IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live Score: Harmanpreet & Co Look to Have Victorious Start Against Healy's Australia

Read more

South Africa.

The Indian side has been terrific in home conditions but needs to break the jinx of getting knocked out in crucial tournaments on foreign soil. The series against Australia will help them analyse their current condition and help them fulfill their dream of laying their hands on the prestigious silverware.

India has a dominating batting unit that revolves around the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet. Out of these four, Harmanpreet and Rodrigues average 30-plus against Australia but the rest two have mostly been struggling. That’s one area that the team will look after before walking out at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium on Friday. The inclusion of S Meghana will add depth to the squad but will also create a selection dilemma for the captain and the coach.

The bowling unit, comprising Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti Sharma, has a strong record against the Aussies. The trio has collectively picked up 17 wickets against Australia since 2021 and is likely to shoulder maximum responsibility in this series. At the same time, the 5 T20Is will add to the experience of Shafali and Richa Ghosh, who are the part of the Indian squad for the first-ever Women’s Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa.

Australia, the current T20 World Cup champions, had come to India last time in 2018, where they won ODI series 3-0 and went on to win the tri-series which had England as the third team. Harmanpreet believes that giving feedback to all players on their performances and them sharing their viewpoints has also helped her in becoming a better leader on-field.

Before the series opener kicks off, let’s have a look at some of the important information details about the game:

When will the 1st T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) be held?

The game will be played on December 09, Friday.

Where will the 1st T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

What time will the 1st T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) begin?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match will be televised at Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

