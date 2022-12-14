INDW vs AUSW, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet & Co Eye 2-1 Lead Against Healy's Australia

Read more

Richa Ghosh lead India’s challenging chase and helped the hosts get through. All eyes will be on the duo once again as the teams shift their bases to the Brabourne Stadium.

The likes of Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh will be tasked with containing Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the game should be a thrilling affair.

Meanwhile, the Aussies are wounded after losing the previous face-off by a whisker. They boast a strong batting line-up that has been too stiff for the Indian bowlers to get rid of. Beth Mooney and Tahia Mcgrath have been the two key players of this Australian side, leading the chart of the highest run-getter in this series. Mooney leads the table with 171 runs in 2 innings while McGrath follows next with 110 runs to her credit.

At the same time, the Australian attack has been successful to provide great starts so far in the series. Their knack for taking wickets in the powerplay is something that has been hurting India. The visitors will look to bank on the likes of Heather Graham, Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry to bundle out the Indian batting as soon as possible in the 3rd T20I as well.

Ahead of the third T20I between India Women and Australia Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20I between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the T20I between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the T20I between India Women and Australia Women begin?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 pm IST, on December 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

