India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal: Indian Women’s cricket team are one step away from making their second consecutive appearance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final.

To make that happen, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side need to overcome reigning champions Australia in the semi-finals. The highly anticipated clash between the finalists of the previous edition is set to take place on February 23 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

India advanced to the knockout stage after securing second place in Group B, while Australia are coming off as the Group A topper.

India looked promising in the earlier stage, kicking off the campaign with a confident victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. They won three of their four group-league matches. Their sole defeat came against England, who finished at the top of the group.

Indian batters seem to be in good touch. Players like Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have notched up some impressive knocks so far and will aim to continue the flow. However, India’s bowling department will require to be more composed in front of the mighty Aussies.

On the other hand, Australia did not face enough trouble in the earlier stage and emerged victorious in all of their previous games in the T20 World Cup. They looked more comfortable as the chasing unit and three of their four victories came in that way.

The Australian bowling unit has been doing a good job and has managed to restrict their opponents to a mere total while coming to bowl first. Among their batters, eyes will be on wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy who has already recorded two half-centuries during the group league.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women will be played on February 23.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India Women vs Australia Women predicted starting lineups:

India Women probable playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur.

Australia Women probable playing 11: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

