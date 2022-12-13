India Women vs Australia Women Third T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs Australia Women Live

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will take on Australia Women in the third T20I on Wednesday. The five-match T20I series is tantalizingly poised at 1-1 and the next match is pivotal. India had shown nerves of steel in the second game and clinched a dramatic victory in the Super Over.

Smriti Mandhana was the architect of that memorable win as she smashed 79 off 49 balls. Mandhana will be the key player on Wednesday as well. Alyssa Healy and Co will be aiming to execute their plans against Mandhana. Australia can really trouble the Indian batters if they get the wicket of Mandhana early on.

Meanwhile, the likes of Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh will be tasked with containing Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the game should be a thrilling affair.

Ahead of the third T20I between India Women and Australia Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20I between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the T20I between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the T20I between India Women and Australia Women begin?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 pm IST, on December 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XI:

IND-W Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Kesavarajugari Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya

AUS-W Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Alana King, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt

