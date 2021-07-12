India Women vs England Women 2021: India Fined For Slow Over Rate at Hove

India women’s cricket team has been fined 20 percent of its match fee for slow over rate during the second T20I against England at Hove. ICC in its statement said that it has fined the visitors as it was one over short of the stipulated time interval. India beat England by 8 runs to level the three match series on Sunday.

Phil Whitticase of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Harmanpreet Kaur’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the release stated.

Meanwhile the spin duo of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma scripted India’s dramatic comeback with tidy death over spells that helped the visitors level the series with an eight-run win over England in the second women’s T20 here on Sunday. England, who needed 33 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand, crumbled under the pressure generated by Indian spinners who were complemented well by their fielders.

Shafali Verma’s 48 off 38 balls had allowed India to post 148 for four after being put in to bat. Offie Sneh Rana defended 14 runs in the final over to cap off an impressive bowling effort from the spinners. Leggie Poonam ended with figures of two for 17 in four overs and Deepti one for 18 in four overs. The England innings saw India effecting four run outs.

The series decider will be played on Wednesday.

