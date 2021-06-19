India Women vs England Women 2021: Stuck to the Basics & Punished the Loose Balls, Says Sneh Rana

Life has not been easy for Sneh Rana. The 27-year-old played her last international match back in 2016-five years ago. She also lost her father recently. But by god’s grace she received a recall to the national side. She knew that’s her chance and she grabbed it with both hands. This lady from Dehradun batted brilliantly to save India huge defeat in the only Test at Bristol. Not to forget she also had a four-for with the ball.

“So proud, it was important to put up a partnership, that’s what happened with Shikha and Taniya. Feels great to contribute to the team. My thinking was just to stick to the basics and play according to the merit of the ball. Anything loose and I just wanted to put it to the boundary. An emotional moment for me, being picked for the national team after 5 years, I’m very happy. I have never played here before, this knock will give me plenty of confidence going into the white-ball games," she told the broadcasters.

India staged a great comeback at Bristol in the only Test match and Rana was at the forefront of it. the visitors were 199/7 at one stage and no one would have given this team slightest of chance of a draw. But Rana (80* off 154) showed dogged resistance to take the game into the final hour. She was in no mood to relent as she stepped out and smashed Georgia Elwiss for a boundary. With lead extending by the minute, England skipper Heather Knight realised that the game was only heading one way: stalemate. The 45 minute or so was called off and India escaped. Not to forget the role of wicket-keeper Tanya Bhatia who stood on like a rock with Rana at the other end. She showed discipline not to dispatch anything loose as India were left with just a couple of wickets.

