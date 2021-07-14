India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I, Live Scores & Updates: Series on Line for India

India women will be up against England women in the third T20I. India have done really well to level the three match series after losing the first one. All eyes will be on the decider.

India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I, Live Scores

Chelmsford: Indian women are aiming to stem the rot of three successive white-ball series defeats by reversing the trend in the final T20 International against England on Wednesday but Smriti Mandhana is more worried about team’s indifferent batting performances in 50-over format. In their last eight WODIs, Indian women have lost six — four to South Africa at home and two against England. While one day captain Mithali Raj scored three half-centuries in three games, only one came in winning cause and in other two her slow batting didn’t serve any purpose.

“We have to work on a lot of things, especially in the batting department. Going forward, the next seven months will be really crucial," Mandhana said in a virtual media conference here, looking ahead to next year’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

“We have to start putting up good scores. If I talk about the ODI format, we have to start posting 250-260-plus scores consistently while batting first, that’s something we have to work on," the elegant left-handed batter said.

“And of course, our bowling and fielding can get consistent. We are probably one good performance (away) and then becoming okay, so I think we can be consistent in that department as well."

