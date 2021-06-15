India Women vs England Women - India On Verge Of Breaking Australia's Record Of Maximum Successive Test Wins

India Women will clash with England Women in a one-off Test at Bristol from Wednesday, the 16th of June. Test cricket is not the preferred choice of format in women’s cricket and thus it is not surprising that this will be the first match in the long format for Team India in seven years. However, the team can create history and break a number of records if they triumph against the hosts at Bristol.

India last played a Test - a one-off against South Africa in Mysore in November of 2014. Their last away Test was in the same summer at Wormsley in England in August 2014 where the inexperienced Mithali Raj-led side won a historic match by six wickets. When the team takes the field at the picturesque venue tomorrow it would after a staggering gap of 2401 days that they would again play Test cricket! The overall record (for India) stands at 2903 days between August 2006 and August 2014. The one-off at Wormsley will just be the third Test played by the team since 2010.

There has been a significant decline in the number of Tests the women’s team has played in the 2010 decade. From at least 8 matches in every decade since the 1970s, the team played only two in the 2010s. Overall, they have played 36 Tests, won 5 and lost 6 while 36 have been drawn. Interestingly, the veteran stars - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who both made their Test debuts in 2002, have only played 10 Tests despite being around for almost 20 years.

England have the edge in terms of experience heading into Bristol. As many as 11 players in their squad have played a Test before while the corresponding number for India is just 8. The cumulative number of Tests for England (47) are 17 higher as compared to India (30).

The most fascinating trivia though is the head to head record between the two countries. India have won two and lost just one of the 13 Tests they have played against England. 10 of these matches have ended as draws. What is even more interesting is the fact that India has won twice in England - in Taunton in 2006 and Wormsley in 2014 - and are yet to be defeated in the country in Test cricket! They have drawn as many as 6 of the 8 matches they have played in England.

The only Test India Women lost to England Women was at Jamshedpur in what was an absolute thriller way back in 1995. Chasing 128, the home team collapsed from 105 for 5 to 125 all-out going down by a mere two runs.

This Indian Women’s Team is also staring at a record consecutive fourth win in Test cricket. India have won their last three Test matches - Taunton, Wormsley and Mysore (against South Africa). A victory in Bristol and India will break Australia’s record for the most consecutive wins in Test cricket. They have won three Tests in a row on three different occasions.

