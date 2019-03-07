Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India Women vs England Women, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Mandhana & Deol Look to Start Well

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 7, 2019, 11:04 AM IST

2nd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 07 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by England Women (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

11:03(IST)

And a great start for Deol as she leans into a drive and gets a four on the first ball of the over. Sciver bowls a wide delivery that goes across the ropes too. That's five runs to the Indians. After the first over it's 9/0. 

10:59(IST)

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol are out there in the middle. They will face Natalie Sciver. All to play for in this second T20I.

10:50(IST)

England (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith

10:49(IST)

TOSS: News from the centre is that England have won the toss and opted to field. 

10:41(IST)

Mandhana also heaped praise on left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who had snapped two wickets in the first match. "Radha has done really well for us in the T20 format in the past year. She is young and she gives us more as a batter as well in the middle-order," said Mandhana.

10:36(IST)

Mandhana said she doesn't regret electing to bowl first in the first match, despite the bowlers giving away too many runs. "I thought the wicket was really nice to bat on and it did not change much. If the wicket is changing in the second innings, then we would think the decision to bowl first was wrong," she said. "Only in bowling, I thought we gave 10-15 runs extra, but saying that I thought 160 was gettable but none of the batters were able to stay on the wicket for a longer period." 

10:26(IST)

India's is a spin-heavy attack but Mandhana said that does not mean, there is no depth in the fast bowling unit. India had unleashed the spin-troika of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav in the first match of the series. "I do not think we lack in the fast bowling department. Jhulan di has a lot of experience and it is unfair to expect a pace bowler to come in her second match and do the same thing Jhulan di does for us," Mandhana told reporters on the eve of the second T20 against England. "I think looking at the pace bowlers, I do not think depth is not there, we just have to give them enough chances and I am sure they will produce match-winning performances." 

10:18(IST)

India's Twenty20 skipper Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday put her weight behind team's new seam bowlers, saying they will develop into match-winners with time and exposure.  While Shikha Pandey put up a reasonable show in the series-opener, giving away 18 runs in her four-over quota, Arundhati Reddy ended up bleeding 45 runs as India lost the match by 41 runs. 

10:11(IST)

After a big defeat in the first T20I, Indian women have their task cut out against a formidable England side, to make a comeback in the series. Skipper Smriti Mandhana will have to lead from the front to take India to a victory. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the match between India and England at Guwahati.

Catch all the live updates from the second T20I between India Women and England Women.

Preview: Having lost the first game of the three-match T20I series against England by 41 runs, the Indian women will look to level the series in the second match in Guwahati on Thursday (March 7). The Smriti Mandhana-led side know that a loss will consign them to a second consecutive T20I series defeat since the Women’s World T20 held in late 2018. After the tournament, in which India lost the semi-final to England, they were on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline in a T20I series in New Zealand despite finding themselves in winning situations in all matches.

But in order to have any chance of levelling the series, the hosts will have to put together a better all-round performance than they did in the previous match. Stand-in skipper Mandhana had said after the last game that they gave away a few extra runs, something that was evident in the way most batsmen went for big shots in the second innings but ended up losing their wicket instead. The top four batsmen contributed a combined 19 runs, in stark contrast to England’s top order which made 142 of their 160 runs in the first innings. India are without regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the series, meaning there is more pressure on Mandhana as well as Mithali Raj, who is expected to anchor the middle order.

Raj’s long-term T20 career might be under the scanner but she showed in the New Zealand series that she can still bring value to the side, even if not playing as an opener. However, neither Mandhana nor Raj came to the party in the previous game. Debutant Harleen Deol failed to impress, as did Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy. To make matters worse the bowling department also had a mixed showing, meaning Mandhana’s bow as T20I captain was a day to forget. For England, the aim will be to do more of the same. Their batting unit fired well in the first game and the bowling department also had a decent showing, meaning they will look to keep up the form as they bid to seal a series win against a young and under-pressure India side.
