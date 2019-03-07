India Women vs England Women, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Mandhana & Deol Look to Start Well

10:26(IST)

India's is a spin-heavy attack but Mandhana said that does not mean, there is no depth in the fast bowling unit. India had unleashed the spin-troika of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav in the first match of the series. "I do not think we lack in the fast bowling department. Jhulan di has a lot of experience and it is unfair to expect a pace bowler to come in her second match and do the same thing Jhulan di does for us," Mandhana told reporters on the eve of the second T20 against England. "I think looking at the pace bowlers, I do not think depth is not there, we just have to give them enough chances and I am sure they will produce match-winning performances."