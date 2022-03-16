India Women vs England Women, Live Cricket Score Updates, IND-W vs ENG-W ODI Dream 11 Today Match 15 Live Score, Ball By Ball Updates, Commentary, ICC Women's World Cup 2022

India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Score and Updates:

Their confidence high after an impressive win over the West Indies, India would look for much-needed consistency with the bat against a struggling England in their fourth league stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run against the West Indies, India would like to keep the winning momentum going and maintain its stay in the top four especially when they take on table toppers Australia after England.

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand when the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produce a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against the West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event.

“I think for us, it is very important the way we performed in the last game; we just need to continue that, rather than thinking about what are your negatives and what are your positive points," vice-captain Kaur told reporters on the eve of the game.

Both openers — Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia — showed intent from the very beginning, something coach Romesh Powar had stressed upon ahead of the match.

Mandhana played a fluent 123 run-knock while Kaur also continued her fine run, bringing up her fourth ton and the first since hitting the famous 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

The duo will be eager to continue in the same vein with the race for semifinal berths heating up.

However, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who has been elevated to the top, has to do more with the bat as does skipper Mithali Raj, who has also been off the boil recently.

