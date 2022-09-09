India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The India Women’s tour of England will get underway with the first T20I of the three-match series slated for Saturday, September 10. Both sides will be meeting for the first time since their Commonwealth semi-final encounter in Birmingham.

England will be desperate to avenge their heartbreaking defeat against India in their home series. All-rounder Amy Jones will lead a young crop of English women who will be desperate to showcase their talent on the international stage. Eighteen-year-old Alice Capsey will be a key player for the Brits, while pacer Lauren Bell will make her T20I debut. England’s senior-most player Katherine Brunt has been rested for the series.

Meanwhile, Team India will be heading into the series with the confidence that they endured by thumping the England side in their own backyard in the CWG 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur and her women will be eager to clinch the series and prove that their triumph at the games wasn’t just a one-off.

The Indian contingent that has travelled to England appears to be similar to the side that clinched the silver medal at CWG 2022. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Varma will lead the batting line-up while Rajeshwari Gayakwad will be the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack. India’s star all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues would be a key player for the women in blue as she has been in scintillating form in the English conditions, playing in the Hundred tournament.

Expect a high-octane fixture when the two sides clash at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street for the series opener.

Ahead of Saturday’s First T20I match between England Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

What date First T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played?

The First T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the First T20I match between England Women and India Women be played?

The match between England Women and India Women will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England.

What time will the First T20I match between England Women and India Women begin?

The match between England Women and India Women will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (c), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here