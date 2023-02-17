India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian Women’s cricket team has been enjoying tremendous form in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. After registering dominating victories against Pakistan and West Indies, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has to overcome powerhouse England in their upcoming Group B fixture. The mega clash is set to take place on Sunday at St George’s Park. The Indian brigade will try to continue the winning streak in an effort to clinch the top spot in the group table. Currently, England is leading the tally based on their better net run rate, even though they are sharing the same points with India after two games. The winner of the faceoff will confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

Both teams have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. India outclassed their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game before crushing West Indies in what can be called an easier affair. Meanwhile, England got the better of the Caribbean unit in their first appearance and defeated Ireland in the latest one. Though India and England both have the opportunity to advance to the knockout stage, an early entry to the next round will definitely work as a huge confidence boost for any of them for the rest of the campaign.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be played on February 18.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India Women vs England Women predicted starting lineups:

India Women probable playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

England Women probable playing 11: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

Get the latest Cricket News here