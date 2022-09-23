India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Third ODI Live Coverage

India Women will take on England Women in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday (July 24). The third ODI match between India Women and England Women will take place at Lord’s. A win in the third match will help Indian women’s team for a whitewash against England in the series.

India Women kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first ODI by seven wickets. India opening batter Smriti Mandhana emerged as the Player of the Match after playing a sensational knock of 91 runs off 99 balls.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side continued their brilliant form in the next match and won the second ODI by a convincing margin of 88 runs. Harmanpreet scored a terrific century in the game to seal the series for India.

Ahead of Saturday’s third ODI match between India Women vs England Women; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between India Women (IN-W) and England Women (EN-W) will be played?

The third ODI match between India Women and England Women will take place on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the third ODI match India Women (IN-W) vs England Women (EN-W) be played?

The third ODI match between India Women and England Women will be played at the Lord’s in London.

What time will the third ODI match India Women (IN-W) vs England Women (EN-W) begin?

The third ODI match between India Women and England Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs England Women (EN-W) third ODI match?

The third ODI India Women vs England Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs England Women (EN-W) third ODI match?

India Women vs England Women third ODI match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women (IN-W) vs England Women (EN-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (captain and wicketkeeper), Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

