India Women vs England Women: Sneh Rana Smashes 80* as India Escape at Bristol

After grabbing a four-for, Sneh Rana shone with the bat to engineer India’s Great Escape at Bristol. Asked to follow on, the visitors were 199/7 at one stage and no one would have given this team slightest of chance of a draw. But Rana (80* off 154) showed dogged resistance to take the game into the final hour. She was in no mood to relent as she stepped out and smashed Georgia Elwiss for a boundary. With lead extending by the minute, England skipper Heather Knight realised that the game was only heading one way: stalemate. The 45 minute or so was called off and India escaped. Not to forget the role of wicket-keeper Tanya Bhatia who stood on like a rock with Rana at the other end. She showed discipline not to dispatch anything loose as India were left with just a couple of wickets.

Indian women reached 243 for 8 in their second innings at tea on the fourth and final day of the one-off Test against England here on Saturday.

Five wickets fell in the eventful second session with the captain Mithali Raj (4) and Harmanpreet Kaur (8) getting out cheaply. Set batter Punam Raut also fell for 39 off 104 deliveries.

Sneh Rana (27 not out) and Taniya Bhatia (3 not out) were batting at the tea break as India toiled hard to save the match. Earlier, Deepti Sharma (54) and Punam Raut (39) shared a 72-run stand for the third wicket in the second session as India wiped off the deficit after being forced to follow on by England on Friday.

Overnight batter Shafali Verma was dismissed in the 30th over by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for 63. A dogged half-century by Deepti Sharma kept alive India’s hopes of forcing a draw.Sharma, who had scored a fighting unbeaten 29 in the first innings, produced a resolute 168-ball 54 before being dismissed at the stroke of lunch.

The spin all-rounder shared 72 runs with Punam Raut (39 off 83 balls) as Indian women reached 171 for three in their second innings at lunch on the fourth and final day here.

Joining hands after losing the talented Shafali Verma (63) early in the day, Sharma and Raut showed great resilience as India erased the deficit and took a lead of six runs with seven wickets in hand.

(With PTI Inputs)

