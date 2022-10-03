India Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Asia Cup Live Coverage

Indian women’s cricket team kicked off their Asia Cup campaign on a positive note after clinching a convincing 41-run victory against Sri Lanka Women in their first match.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now be hoping to replicate a similar show in their next match against Malaysia Women. The match between India Women and Malaysia Women will be played today at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ| IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav Made Bigger Impact – KL Rahul After Receiving Player of the Match Award

Malaysia Women, on the other hand, will be wary of their batting ahead of the match against India. In their opening Asia Cup encounter, Malaysia Women could only manage to post a paltry total of 57 against Pakistan. The Winifred Duraisingam-led side eventually had to suffer a humiliating nine-wicket defeat in the contest.

Ahead of today’s Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Malaysia Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Malaysia Women will be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Malaysia Women will take place on October 3, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup match India Women vs Malaysia Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Malaysia Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup match India Women vs Malaysia Women begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Malaysia Women will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Malaysia Women match?

India Women vs Malaysia Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Malaysia Women match?

India Women vs Malaysia Women match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Malaysia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Winifred Duraisingam (captain), Wan Julia (wicket keepeer), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here