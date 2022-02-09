India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Cricket Score, Only T20I, Live Updates From Queenstown

India are slated to play white-ball series against New Zealand as part of their build-up for next month’s 2022 Women’s World Cup.

The one-off T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. It will be followed by a five-match ODI series between the two nations.

The swashbuckling all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue in the only T20I match of the tour.

India’s batting line-up is headlined by flamboyant Shafali Verma. She would open India’s innings alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Pooja Vastrakar is expected to lead India’s seam-bowling attack with Meghna Singh while Poonam Yadav will take charge of the spin department.

The New Zealand women side also has several world-class players among them in Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite

Lee Tahuhu will lead the white ferns’ bowling attack.

