CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Cricket Score, Only T20I, Live Updates From Queenstown
1-MIN READ

India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Cricket Score, Only T20I, Live Updates From Queenstown

New Zealand Women vs India Women, one-off T20I

New Zealand Women vs India Women, one-off T20I

India women vs New Zealand women Live Cricket Score, Only T20I: Here you can find all the live score and updates from India vs New Zealand only T20I.

Cricketnext Staff

India are slated to play white-ball series against New Zealand as part of their build-up for next month’s 2022 Women’s World Cup.

The one-off T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. It will be followed by a five-match ODI series between the two nations.

Full Scorecard || Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary

The swashbuckling all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue in the only T20I match of the tour.

RELATED NEWS

India’s batting line-up is headlined by flamboyant Shafali Verma. She would open India’s innings alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Pooja Vastrakar is expected to lead India’s seam-bowling attack with Meghna Singh while Poonam Yadav will take charge of the spin department.

The New Zealand women side also has several world-class players among them in Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite

Lee Tahuhu will lead the white ferns’ bowling attack.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:February 09, 2022, 04:30 IST