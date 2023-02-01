India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Series Final, February 2

India Women will be aiming to script a rare series win on South African soil when they take on the Proteas in the final of the tri-series on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have been clinical in the series so far as they have not lost any match. They played solid cricket in their last league match against West Indies Women and will be the favourites to triumph in the final as well. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are in tremendous form. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would want her team at the top of their game in the high-stakes final.

On the other hand, South Africa Women would fancy their chances in the final. Sune Luus and Co have more experience of playing in these conditions. If South Africa manage to execute their plans against the highly-vaunted Indian batters, then they will have a very good chance of winning the final.

Ahead of the match between India Women and South Africa Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India Women and South Africa Women be played?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played on February 2.

Where will the match between India Women and South Africa Women be played?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.

What time will the match between India Women and South Africa Women begin?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India Women and South Africa Women?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India Women and South Africa Women?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba,

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

