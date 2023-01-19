India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st T20I match Live Coverage on TV and Online

South Africa Women will play against the formidable India Women side in the first game of their blockbuster T20I tri-series on January 19. Harmanpreet will be the overwhelming favorites to win the series. A win in the first game on Thursday will go a long way in boosting their morale. They will certainly miss Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh who are playing for India-W U19.

South Africa Women will aim to exploit the home conditions better and cause an upset. The likes of Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas will be tasked with taming the highly vaunted Indian batting line-up. This series is an excellent opportunity for the South African players to show their T20 skills ahead of the Women’s IPL.

Ahead of the T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India Women and South Africa Women be played?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played on January 19.

Where will the match between India Women and South Africa Women be played?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.

What time will the match between India Women and South Africa Women begin?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on January 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India Women and South Africa Women?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India Women and South Africa Women?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs South Africa Women Probable Playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rahesjwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women: Anneka Bosh, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Kelrk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

