India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Radha Strikes Twice to Leave SL-W in Trouble

IND-W vs SL-W 2022, 1st T20I Live Score And Updates: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first. However, India lost Smriti Mandhana and S Meghana early before a Harmanpreet and Shafali lead a brief recovery. Sri Lanka hit back with two quick blows to leave the tourists struggling. However, a quickfire partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma late in the innings helped India finish on a Read More
Radha Yadav lands a second blow in the space of three deliveries. This time it’s Harshitha Madavi who ends up being caught by Deepti Sharma after going for a pull shot. Madavi scored 10 off 17. Sri Lanka in a spot of bother now. Score 27/3 in 6.5 overs, chasing 139.
A big wicket for India this one! Radha Yadav has landed the big scalp of Chamari Athapaththu who gets caught at short fine leg by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. She scored 16. SL-W 27/2 in 6.3 overs, chasing 139
So India have been quiet parsimonious in the Powerplay. They have picked up an early wicket during the fielding restriction and allowed just 25 runs in six overs. Chamari Athapaththu is batting on 15 and has Harshitha Madavi for company, who has scored 9. SL-W 25/1 in 6 overs, chasing 139.
An early success for India courtesy spinner Deepti Sharma who has trapped Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne lbw on 1. Just the start India needed. Sri Lanka 1/1 in 1.2 overs, chasing 139.
Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne are the two Sri Lanka openers and they will kickstart the chase of 139. Renuka Singh with the new ball.
20 runs from the final over as India end their innings on a high. India were 118/6 at the start of the 20th over when Deepti Sharma struck a hat-trick of fours off Kavisha Dilhari – towards long on, over the bowlers head and a through a lap shot. Jemimah Rodrigues got the strike for the final delivery and she maximised it by belting a six over long-on as India finished with a decent 138/6 in 20 overs after opting to bat first.
Inoka Ranaweera has taken her third wicket of the contest now with Pooja Vastrakar being bowled on 14 off 12. She struck two fours during her short stay. India have now reached 114/6 in 18 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues 28*, Deepti Sharma 2*.
Jemimah Rodrigues brings up the 100 for India with a four to deep midwicket region off Inoka Ranaweera. India 101/5 in 16.3 overs.
A promising stand has been broken with Inoka Ranaweera taking her second wicket in the form of Richa Ghosh who has been stumped on 11. India have lost half of their side now. Score 81/5 in 14.1 overs.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh are the new batters in the middle following another double-jolt to the Indian innings. The pair has so far added 19 runs in 16 deliveries. They will have to ensure no further damage and one of them must bat till the end to lead late flourish. Score 77/4 in 13 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur runs out of luck after being dropped twice by the Sri Lankan fielders. Inoka Ranaweera traps the India captain lbw with an arm ball. Harmanpreet scored 22 off 20. India 58/4 in 10.1 overs.
Chamari Athapaththu strikes in her first over. It’s the big wicket of India opener Shafali Verma who has holed out to the fielder at long-on. She scored 31 off 31. India 56/3 in 9.2 overs after opting to bat.
The current partnership between Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur is now worth 39 runs for the third wicket. The duo is doing the repair work after the early damage caused by Oshadi Ranasinghe when she got rid of two India batters in consecutive deliveries. Harmanpreet was dropped again, this time when batting on 14, and later, with a double, she brought up India’s 50 in 8.5 overs. Score 56/2 in 9 overs.
India captain Harmanrpeet Kaur was given a life when Ama Kanchana dropped an easy catch to dismiss her off the final delivery of the Powerplay. Kanchana then was introduced into the attack to bowl the 7th over and Shafali Verma found the gap to help herself to a third four of the innings. India 40/2 in 7 overs.
So after opting to bat first, India have lost Smriti Mandhana and S Meghana early. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has joined Shafali Verma in the middle. She ended the fifth over by bringing out her favourite sweep shot to collect her first four of the innings. IND-W 24/2 in 5 overs.
Oshadi Ranasinghe has jolted India with twin blows in an over. She first got rid of India opener Smriti Mandhana who holed out at mid-on on 1. And then new batter S Meghana was out for a first-ball duck after being caught by Chamari Athapaththu. India capatain Harmanpreet Kaur though survived the hat-trick ball by taking a single. IND-W 18/2 in 3.5 overs
Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera (wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the coin and has opted to bat first against Sri Lanka. The two teams are squaring off in a three-match T20I series with all the matches to be played in Dambulla. The T20Is will be followed by ODIs which will be played in Pallekele.
Match Preview
With the women’s T20 event of Commonwealth Games a little over a month away, both India and Sri Lanka will be aiming to fine-tune their combinations from the first T20I, starting from Thursday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.
For India, who last played a T20I during their trip to New Zealand ahead of the 50-over World Cup, the trip to Sri Lanka serves them a chance to zero in on their first-choice combination which will be there for the Commonwealth Games, something which head coach Ramesh Powar and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had stressed on ahead of their departure.
“This Sri Lanka tour will give us the opportunity to try a few players. We are trying to plan our next eight months according to the situations we have to face ahead. It is more of a planning phase right now and we will execute those plans once we go ahead in the series and tournaments.
“To add to that, we will freeze down a combination of 11 which will take part in Commonwealth so that we are confident walking into the tournament. And the players will be confident that they are going to play in the first game,” were Powar’s words before leaving for Sri Lanka.
With Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana set to open the batting, it will be interesting to witness where Harmanpreet would bat along with a returning Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a brilliant time in the Women’s T20 Challenge, especially with a 44-ball 66 for Supernovas.
Then, there is Sabbhineni Meghana’s emergence as a dependable batter, especially seen from her 47-ball 73 for Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge, in a year where she made 4, 49, and 61 in ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year. Eyes will be on the Indian team management over how Meghana fits in the T20I eleven, given that the side has a issue of lack of consistency in maintaining the momentum while batting first or chasing a target.
On the bowling front, India would want spin quartet of Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to prosper in spin-friendly conditions while wishing for Meghna Singh (uncapped in T20Is), Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh to do an admirable job with fast bowling.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming fresh off their first bilateral series in nearly two years, a tour of Pakistan, where they were swept 3-0 while managing to win the third and final ODI after losing the series as well.
They will be heavily reliant on skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s all-round skills, especially with the bat in her opening partnership with youngster Harshita Madhavi.
Other players to watch out for from the hosts’ are: – all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, 16-year-old all-rounder Vishmi Gunaratne (who scored 417 runs off 128 balls in a match of U19 Inter Schools Girls tournament) and uncapped pair of wicketkeeper Kaushani Nuthyangana and leg-spinner Rashmi de Silva.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Sabbhineni Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani and Tharika Sewwandi
