IND-W vs SL-W 2022 Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka Make Steady Start After Opting to Bat

Read more

address the grey areas and continue the winning momentum ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where women’s cricket will make its debut in the T20 format. The Birmingham Games will be held from July 28 to August 8.

The likes of Shafali Verma, who made a run-a-ball 31, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (22) and Richa Ghosh (11) all got starts but could not convert them into substantial knocks. Having failed in the previous game, Harmanpreet will be hoping to eclipse the legendary Mithali Raj in the shortest format. She needs just 24 runs to become the highest run-getter from India in this format.

Match Preview

What date Second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) will be played?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place on June 25, Saturday.

Where will the Second T20I match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) be played?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

What time will the second T20I match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) begin?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will begin at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

So far, no TV channel in India has bought the series rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the contest live through their official YouTube channel and FanCode app.

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) Possible Starting XI

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here