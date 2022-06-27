India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: IND-W Wobble After Losing Wickets in Quick Succession

Live now
IND-W vs SL-W 2022 Live Cricket Score And Latest Updates From 3rd T20I: India captain Harmanpreet Singh won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I against hosts Sri Lanka on Monday. The tourists already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going. India started the series by defending a modest target of 134 before chasing down 126 for a five-wicket Read More
Well, Sri Lanka are on top thanks to two quick strikes as they sent back both the set batters in quick intervals. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been joined by Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle now. Score 52/3 in 9 overs.
WICKET! Sabbhineni Meghana also throws away a decent start to be caught on 22. She also must be very disappointed having failed to convert the start into a significant total. Inoka Ranaweera gets a wicket. India 51/3 in 8.5 overs.
WICKET! Smriti Mandhana departs after getting a solid start. She went for an aerial shot over the bowler’s head but didn’t get the distance with Nilakshi de Silva taking a fine catch near long-off. Oshadi Ranasinghe lands a big blow. Mandhana scored 22. India 48/2 in 7.4 overs.
A boundary came in the 5th over, bowled by Sugandika Kumari and then Ama Kanchana was introduced into the attack for the final over of Powerplay. Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana scored a boundary each in it as India took 10 runs from it. India 37/1 in 6 overs.
So Sabbhineni Meghana has walked in at no 3 after the early dismissal of Shafali Verma. A boundary each to Meghana and Smriti Mandhana in the past two overs. Score 21/1 in 4 overs. Interestingly, India, who already have series in the bag, have gone with an unchanged team while their opponents have made a couple of changes.
WICKET! India have been pinged early. Shafali Verma holes out to Chamari Athapaththu after stepping out in hope for a big shot. She scored 5 off 4. Sugandika Kumari strikes in the first over. India 7/1 in 1 over after opting to bat first.
Spinner Sugandika Kumari with the new ball. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the two India openers. Here we go.
Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav
India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bat first in the final T20I today.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. India lead the series 2-0.
The T20Is will be followed by a three-match ODI series.
What date 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played?
The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on June 27, Monday.
Where will the 3rd T20I match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women be played?
The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
What time will the 3rd T20I match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women begin?
The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 2 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match?
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match will not be broadcast live in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match?
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Full Squads
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Richa Ghosh
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
