India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Live Streaming 3rd T20I: How to Watch SL-W vs IND-W Series Live on TV And Online

Sri Lanka Women will host India Women in the third and final T20I encounter at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on June 27. The Indian side has already sealed the series after registering a hard-fought victory in the second T20I.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her impressive team are now looking forward to complete the clean sweep in the final match. The women in blue have been exceptional in all three departments of the game. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have provided good starts which have been capitalized by the middle order. The bowling unit has been clinical and has managed to restrict the Sri Lankan batters cheaply.

The Lankan performance has been pretty disappointing in both the T20Is. In the last match, the entire batting unit fell like a deck of cards after getting off to a solid start. Captain Chamari Athapaththu has been the only batter who has managed to get some runs under her belt. She would be expecting the rest of the squad to step up for the final match and salvage a win on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is all you need to know

What date 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on June 27, Monday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the 3rd T20I match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match will not be broadcast live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

