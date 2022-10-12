India Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The knockout round of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 kick starts on Thursday with the first semi-final scheduled between India Women and Thailand Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

India Women have been a force to reckon with in the tournament. With five wins and just one loss, the team finished at the top of the points table. Bowlers have been the standout performers for the Women in Blue as they conceded 110+ runs in 20 overs in just one game.

Coming to Thailand Women, they ended up in fourth place. The team had a decent run in the league round with three wins from six league matches. Thailand will be the underdogs in the Thursday encounter as they lost to India Women by nine wickets in their last league match.

Sneh Rana was the player of the match as she picked three wickets to restrict the opposition to a score of 37 runs. Thailand will be hoping for a much-better batting performance.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) begin?

The match will begin at 08:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?

India Women vs Thailand Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?

India Women vs Thailand Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IN-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, India Women probable playing XI against Thailand Women: Richa Ghosh(wk), Kiran Navgire, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

IN-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Thailand Women probable playing XI against India Women: Banthida Leephatthana, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk)

