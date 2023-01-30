India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Check out Live Streaming details and Fantasy Cricket Tips for India Women vs West Indies Women

Live Streaming and Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the T20I between India Women and West Indies Women: India Women will take on West Indies Women in the sixth game of the South Africa Women’s T20I Tri-Series on January 30. India have already secured their place in the final of the tri-series. However, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be looking to score a convincing win before the high-stakes final. West Indies are coming into this match after being routed in their last match against South Africa.

Moreover, they are yet to win a game and are at the bottom of the table. But West Indies will like to end their campaign with a win. West Indies will have to contain India’s opening duo of Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana if they are to compete on Monday. West Indies can only win if they put some pressure on India’s batting line-up. Their chances will also depend on the likes of Shemaine Campbelle and Hayley Matthews. If these two get going, we might get a competitive match.

Ahead of the match between India Women and West Indies Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India Women and West Indies Women be played?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be played on January 30.

Where will the match between India Women and West Indies Women be played?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be played at Buffalo Park in East London.

What time will the match between India Women and West Indies Women begin?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on January 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India Women and West Indies Women?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India Women and West Indies Women?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for India Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shemaine Campbelle

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Afy Fletcher, Devika Vaidya

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs West Indies Women Predicted Playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Shultz

