CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India Women Yet to Receive 2020 WC Prize Money, FICA CEO Urges Players to Form Association: Report

India Women Yet to Receive 2020 WC Prize Money, FICA CEO Urges Players to Form Association: Report

India Women Yet to Receive 2020 WC Prize Money, FICA CEO Urges Players to Form Association: Report

The tournament ended on March 8, 2020, with hosts Australia beating India in the final in Melbourne

The India Women team that reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year is yet to receive their prize money from BCCI, according to a report in The Telegraph. The tournament ended on March 8, 2020, with hosts Australia beating India in the final in Melbourne.

According to the report, the prize money sums up to $500000.

Had Cough Syrup Without Consulting Physio, Dad & I Responsible for it: Prithvi Shaw on Eight-month Ban

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA)’s CEO Tom Moffat said it was ‘unacceptable’ that the prize money was not given to the players. He urged them to form an association.

Shreyas Iyer Gives Injury Update Through Video, Suryakumar Yadav Posts Cheeky Comment

“Prize money is payable to players for their on-field performance in pinnacle events and the late non-payment of money owing to players is unacceptable,” Moffat told Telegraph Sport. “We encourage players in India to consider getting organised as part of a players’ association so they, and the game in India, can benefit from collective player representation in the same way that their fellow professionals around the world do.”

The news comes at a time when the BCCI is under criticism for the large difference in contracts between India’s men and women cricketers. While the men’s contracts are divided into four slabs – Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, the women’s contract are divided into three slabs – Rs 50 lakhs, Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs.

The Indian team also hardly had any cricket to play after the T20 World Cup final, with only four Women’s T20 Challenge matches in hand even as the men’s team had the IPL and tour of Australia, followed by home series against England.

The BCCI recently announced annual Player Contracts for the India Women team for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav are in Grade A, as they were last year.

One-Day International captain Mithali Raj and senior bowler Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from T20Is, are in Grade B. Teen sensation Shafali Verma has been promoted from Grade C to Grade B. Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad too have been moved from Grade C to Grade B.

Veda Krishnamurthy is the only player from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be excluded from the contracts.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches