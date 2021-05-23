India Women Yet to Receive 2020 WC Prize Money, FICA CEO Urges Players to Form Association: Report

The India Women team that reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year is yet to receive their prize money from BCCI, according to a report in The Telegraph. The tournament ended on March 8, 2020, with hosts Australia beating India in the final in Melbourne.

According to the report, the prize money sums up to $500000.

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA)’s CEO Tom Moffat said it was ‘unacceptable’ that the prize money was not given to the players. He urged them to form an association.

“Prize money is payable to players for their on-field performance in pinnacle events and the late non-payment of money owing to players is unacceptable,” Moffat told Telegraph Sport. “We encourage players in India to consider getting organised as part of a players’ association so they, and the game in India, can benefit from collective player representation in the same way that their fellow professionals around the world do.”

The news comes at a time when the BCCI is under criticism for the large difference in contracts between India’s men and women cricketers. While the men’s contracts are divided into four slabs – Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, the women’s contract are divided into three slabs – Rs 50 lakhs, Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs.

The Indian team also hardly had any cricket to play after the T20 World Cup final, with only four Women’s T20 Challenge matches in hand even as the men’s team had the IPL and tour of Australia, followed by home series against England.

The BCCI recently announced annual Player Contracts for the India Women team for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav are in Grade A, as they were last year.

One-Day International captain Mithali Raj and senior bowler Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from T20Is, are in Grade B. Teen sensation Shafali Verma has been promoted from Grade C to Grade B. Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad too have been moved from Grade C to Grade B.

Veda Krishnamurthy is the only player from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be excluded from the contracts.

