India Women's Team to Play First-ever Pink Ball Day-night Test Later This Year in Australia: Jay Shah

Indian women’s cricket team, who are set to play their first Test match in over seven years next month against England, will also play their first first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

After the England tour, India will travel to Australia in mid-September for a full-fledged tour consisting of a Test match, ODIs, and T20I series. India last played a Test against Australia in 2006.

‘England and Australia are the two teams that still play Tests and going forward you will see a Test slotted in when they visit India or when India tour the two countries,’ a BCCI official had told PTI on Tuesday.

‘The idea was floated on the sidelines of the men’s pink-ball Test and later discussed in the Apex Council meeting (last month).’ The tour of Australia is not yet announced but Australian pacer Megan Schutt said earlier this month the series is planned for mid-September.

The Indian squad assembled in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to UK with the men’s team.

India women’s tour of England 2021 full schedule:

One-off Test: June 16th – 19th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol

ODIs

1st ODI: June 27th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol

2nd ODI: June 30th at The County Ground, in Taunton

3rd ODI: July 3rd at New Road, in Worcester

T20Is:

1st T20I: July 9th at The County Ground, in Northampton

2nd T20I: July 11th at 1st Central Country Ground, in Hove

3rdT20I: July 15th at The Cloudfm County Ground, in Chelmsford

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

T20Is:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

