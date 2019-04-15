Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India World Cup 2019 Squad | Karthik pips Pant, Vijay Chosen Over Rayudu

Devadyuti Das | Updated: April 15, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are the two most notable exclusions from India’s 15-man squad for the World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30. Dinesh Karthik, who was left out for India’s most recent series against Australia, has been recalled. KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar have also earned call-ups, as has Ravindra Jadeja.

The experienced Karthik trumped the youthful Pant, who has only played 5 ODIs so far, due to his ability to handle pressure and finish off games. Vijay managed to the secure the berth due to his bowling skills and superior fielding and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad also confirmed that he will be batting at four.

“We debated at length whether to pick Pant or DK (Dinesh Karthik). We felt that either of them would only come into the XI if Mahi (Dhoni) is injured. We felt that if it is a big game like semifinal or final, keeping ability also matters. Pant was almost there,” Prasad said. “We also discussed in a crunch match who is best suited to handle pressure. Under pressure we have seen DK finishing games.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) gives all countries the option of changing this 15-man squad till seven days before the start of the World Cup. But the chief selector said that the squad will not be changed unless there is an injury.

The squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

First Published: April 15, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
