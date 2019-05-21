Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
India World Cup Press Conference Live Updates: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Address Media

Updated: May 21, 2019, 2:11 PM IST

Team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart gave a final nod about Jadhav's fitness to the selectors a few days back. The selectors eventually made up their minds once they were told the 34-year-old was also batting in the nets without any pain in his injured shoulder. Jadhav had injured his left shoulder while trying to save four overthrows in a Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in the first week of May. He had left the field immediately, and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season. 

 All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who had sustained a shoulder injury during the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been declared fit, ensuring no changes will be made to the 15-member India squad for the upcoming World Cup beginning May 30 in England and Wales.

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big press conference. We will bring you live updates as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri talk to the media ahead of Team India's departure to England for the World Cup! Do join us for all the live updates for the PC which begins at 3.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. (ANI)

India head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli will speak to the media ahead of team's departure to England to take part in the ICC World Cup.

Team India can breathe a huge sigh of relief as all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who had hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded IPL, has been declared fully fit for the upcoming World Cup, which gets underway in the United Kingdom from May 30.

The 34-year-old Jadhav's participation in the World Cup was doubtful after he had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during an IPL-12 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab on May 5 in Mohali.

He had immediately left the field and it was reported that he would be out of action for at least two weeks.

"We have got the medical certificate declaring Jadhav is fit to play in the World Cup. He will travel to the UK with the rest of the squad on Wednesday," chief selector MSK Prasad informed CricketNext on Monday.

Team India physio Patrick Farhart was called back from Australia to aid in Jadhav's rehabilitation from injury over the last two weeks. The duo have been staying in Mumbai and a fitness test on Jadhav was conducted last Thursday in Mumbai.

"We received the fitness certificate from Farhart on Monday and we are satisfied with the report. Jadhav should be available for India's first game against South Africa," Prasad said.

As per the ICC rules, changes in the 15-member preliminary squad are permitted till May 23.

Speculation was rife that if Jadhav did not recover, either Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant or Axar Patel could replace him in the squad. Jadhav has scored 1174 runs in 59 ODIs with a strike rate of 102.53, having made his 50-over debut against Sri Lanka in 2014.

India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5. They will play warm-up matches on May 25 and 28 against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.
