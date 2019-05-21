India World Cup Press Conference Live Updates: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Address Media

14:29(IST)

Team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart gave a final nod about Jadhav's fitness to the selectors a few days back. The selectors eventually made up their minds once they were told the 34-year-old was also batting in the nets without any pain in his injured shoulder. Jadhav had injured his left shoulder while trying to save four overthrows in a Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in the first week of May. He had left the field immediately, and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season.